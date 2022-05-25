Jobs, jobs, jobs: 5 traits employees need to be successful in the workplace

Durban - No matter what your job description or the field that you work in, attitude and traits are important to be successful. Having good traits and a positive attitude can benefit any company by increasing productivity and efficiency while creating a great work environment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether you are just entering the job market or already have a job, it is important to note how your traits can lead to success. In keeping with this, here’s a look at five traits workers need to achieve success in the workplace: 1. Working style

Being able to work on your own or well with others is a trait that any employee that wants to be successful needs to have. Working with others by having strong interpersonal skills and positive interactions with co-workers can create a good work environment. Working well on your own means that the employee has good self-management skills and the ability to work without having someone look over your shoulder. 2. Focus Being focused at work allows you to clearly outline your tasks in a day and meet the targets set out for the day, leading to better productivity. As a worker at a company, it important that you define what is required from you at different parts of your days or week and how you can achieve it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having a clear focus what your day will be like will prevent you from being overwhelmed, which can affect your attitude in the workplace. 3. Know their boundaries Employees who want to be successful know the importance of having clear boundaries by not allowing themselves to be walked over and know how to say "no" to tasks if their plate is full.

Story continues below Advertisement

Workers that have good boundaries will be able to do their current jobs efficiently and very well. 4. Clear communication skills Successful employees in the workplace understand and recognise the importance of clear communication, whether it is over an email, over the phone or person-to-person. Workers should also understand that different people in a company have different communication styles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having clear and proper communication can lead to better collaboration and, ultimately, success. 5. Self-discipline Self-discipline is an important trait for any worker that can help them in both their professional and personal capacities. Self-discipline ensures that workers will get to work on time, allowing them to get a proper start to their day, and they meet their goals in the workplace to avoid delays that can negatively impact a company.