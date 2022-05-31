Jobs, jobs, jobs: 7 great paid internships in Mpumalanga that you can apply for

Durban - Internships are invaluable. They offer tons of perks such as having close mentors to show you the ropes, give you guidance and constructive criticism. Here are seven great internships in Mpumalanga you can apply for.

Marketing Management internship Company: Intello (Pty) Ltd Location: Middelburg

Requirements: You should have N6 in Marketing Management. You should be a resident of Mpumalanga.

Your qualification must be from a TVET College. Apply here. Heavy Duty Driver internship

Company: RCL foods Location: Carolina Requirements:

Grade 12 Valid code 10 (and code 14 EC Driver’s Licence will be advantageous and PrDP and valid passport (not expiring within six months) Three years of experience in loading and delivery of products

Apply here. Department of Forestry, fisheries and the environment internship Branch: Environmental Programmes

Duration: 24 months Stipend: R6 083.70 Requirements:

Qualifications in Human Resource Development/Management of Training/Youth Development Apply here. Data Analyst internship

Company: Serenity Personnel Services (Pty) Ltd Location: Remote Requirements:

Bachelor of Science in Statistics/Computer Science/Engineering or related quantitative field. You must have a 65 percent or above aggregate. How to apply:

Send your CV and cover letter [email protected] Production internship Company: Sappi

Location: Ngodwana Salary: R 107 395 annually. Requirements:

Relevant National Diploma. Apply here. Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa internship

Location: White River Requirements: Possess a suitable professional qualification and be SACE registered.

Apply here. Absa internship Location: Secunda

Requirements: Higher Diplomas in Business, Commerce and Management Studies. NQF Level 6: Diploma in commerce/ marketing/finance or equivalent.

At least three years of sales banking experience in a banking environment. Apply here. Instrument Mechanician internship

Company: RCL Foods Location: Malelane Requirements:

Trade Test certificate in Instrumentation. Proof of the successful completion of a formal Institutionalised training programme. Must have at least five years of experience in the Instrumentation field.

Sugar & Milling work experience of three years Further studies in the Instrumentation field in order to improve skills and competence will be an added advantage. Apply here.