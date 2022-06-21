Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in Gauteng today

Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies.
If you have your sights set on Gauteng province to begin your career, these internships will be great for you:
Vodacom engineering internship
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
You must have a minimum of a B-degree (B-Com, BSc & B-Tech) qualification (NQF 7).
A three year National Diploma (NQF 6) will be considered in the following areas only:
• Electrical / Electronic Engineering
• Computer Software Engineering
• Information Systems/Information Technology
Application dead line: August 31, 2022
Apply here: https://www.graduates24.com/Apply/6186
ABSA internship
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Diploma / Degree in:
• Business,
• Commerce
• Management Studies
Apply here: https://learnershipjobs.co.za/apply-for-absa-jobs-2022-internships-at-johannesburg-2022-2023/
Netcare internships(x3)
Finance intern
- A relevant three year B Com degree or Advanced diploma qualification, with Financial Accounting 3.
IT intern
- Relevant IT Qualification
Technical intern
- Degree or three year National Diploma majoring in: Electrical Engineering, light current.
Apply here: https://sa.trabajo.org/job-1363-20220620-9d2b54cdfe7e1eb3af9dd221d945a9e7?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
Joburg City Theatres internships
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: 12 months
Stipend: R5 475 a month
Building and Maintenance interns
- Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent
Strategic Support interns
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in:
Public Administration, Governance, or equivalent.
Governance interns
- Bachelor of Arts in Law (BA Law) or Bachelor of Laws
Apply here: https://sa.trabajo.org/job-1363-20220619-f0c0311e1c5613a430d5282e7c92db6f?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
