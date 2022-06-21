Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in Gauteng today

These internships could be perfect for you. Picture: File

These internships could be perfect for you. Picture: File

Published 8m ago

Share

Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies.

If you have your sights set on Gauteng province to begin your career, these internships will be great for you:

Story continues below Advertisement

Vodacom engineering internship

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 12 months

More on this

Requirements:

You must have a minimum of a B-degree (B-Com, BSc & B-Tech) qualification (NQF 7).

A three year National Diploma (NQF 6) will be considered in the following areas only:

Story continues below Advertisement

• Electrical / Electronic Engineering

• Computer Software Engineering

• Information Systems/Information Technology

Story continues below Advertisement

Application dead line: August 31, 2022

Apply here: https://www.graduates24.com/Apply/6186

Story continues below Advertisement

ABSA internship

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Diploma / Degree in:

• Business,

• Commerce

Netcare internships(x3)

Finance intern

  • A relevant three year B Com degree or Advanced diploma qualification, with Financial Accounting 3.

IT intern

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Technical intern

  • Degree or three year National Diploma majoring in: Electrical Engineering, light current.

Apply here: https://sa.trabajo.org/job-1363-20220620-9d2b54cdfe7e1eb3af9dd221d945a9e7?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic

Joburg City Theatres internships

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 12 months

Stipend: R5 475 a month

Building and Maintenance interns

  • Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent

Strategic Support interns

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in:

Public Administration, Governance, or equivalent.

Governance interns

  • Bachelor of Arts in Law (BA Law) or Bachelor of Laws

Apply here: https://sa.trabajo.org/job-1363-20220619-f0c0311e1c5613a430d5282e7c92db6f?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic

IOL BUSINESS

Related Topics:

CareersJobsInternshipsYouth DaySTEMTechTechnologyHigher Education

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu