Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape

Durban - Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies.
Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.
If you have your sights set on the Eastern Cape province to begin your career, these internships will be great for you:
HR internship
Location: Kirkwood
Requirements:
National Diploma in Human Resources Management.
Some experience would be advantageous.
Clear criminal record.
You must be a resident or willing to stay in Kirkwood.
You must have your own reliable transport.
Apply here.
Zawit internships (Pty) Ltd (x5)
Location: Grahamstown
Opportunity for graduates with the following qualifications:
Finance
Marketing
Public Relations
Software Engineering/Developers
Science
Apply here.
Production Internship
Location: Humansdorp
Requirements:
Industrial engineering, Operations, or production Management qualification.
Apply here.
Industrial Engineering/Operations Management internship
Location: Humansdorp
Requirement:
Industrial engineering, Operations, or Production Management qualification.
Previous working experience in the production environment will be an added advantage.
Apply here.
Logistics internship
Location: Kirkwood
Duration: four to six months
Requirements:
Logistics Degree/Diploma.
Computer skills.
Apply here.
Graphic design internship
Location: Gqeberha
Requirements:
Relevant qualification in graphic design.
You must be proficient in:
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe InDesign
You must be able to produce a portfolio upon request.
Apply here.
