Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape

Time to make your dreams come true. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Durban - Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies.

Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.

If you have your sights set on the Eastern Cape province to begin your career, these internships will be great for you:

HR internship

Location: Kirkwood

Requirements:

National Diploma in Human Resources Management.

Some experience would be advantageous.

Clear criminal record.

You must be a resident or willing to stay in Kirkwood.

You must have your own reliable transport.

Apply here.

Zawit internships (Pty) Ltd (x5)

Location: Grahamstown

Opportunity for graduates with the following qualifications:

Finance

Marketing

Public Relations

Software Engineering/Developers

Science

Apply here.

Production Internship

Location: Humansdorp

Requirements:

Industrial engineering, Operations, or production Management qualification.

Apply here.

Industrial Engineering/Operations Management internship

Location: Humansdorp

Requirement:

Industrial engineering, Operations, or Production Management qualification.

Previous working experience in the production environment will be an added advantage.

Apply here.

Logistics internship

Location: Kirkwood

Duration: four to six months

Requirements:

Logistics Degree/Diploma.

Computer skills.

Apply here.

Graphic design internship

Location: Gqeberha

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in graphic design.

You must be proficient in:

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe InDesign

You must be able to produce a portfolio upon request.

Apply here.

IOL Business

