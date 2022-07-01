Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Jobs, jobs, jobs: great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

If you have just graduated from university, an internship is a great way to start your career. Picture: File

Published 9m ago

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.

These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.

You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.

Here are great paid internships in the Western Cape to apply for today:

Culinary and hospitality internship

Company: V&A Waterfront

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Basic knowledge of kitchen equipment and their uses.

The ability to learn on the job.

Health and safety protocols.

Profound interest and passion for food.

At least three to six months in a hospitality placement such as a restaurant or hotel.

Apply here

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services internship

Company: Nexio

Location: Bellville

Requirements:

Experience in structured methodologies of Incident, Problem, Capacity and Availability management.

Experience with EIT software applications.

Apply here

Human resource internship

Company: Petroleum Business

Location: Plattekloof

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in Human Resources or Industrial Psychology.

Thorough knowledge of labour legislation.

Previous work experience in human resources would be advantageous.

Apply here

Cybersecurity internship

Company: The Foschini Group

Location: Parow

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

A relevant qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems, Programming, Coding and/or Software Engineering.

Apply here

Logistics internship

Company: Hillebrand GORI

Location: Stellenbosch

Duration: 12-18 months

You will be placed in any or all of the following divisions:

Sales Commercial Pricing; Finance and Admin; Operations Warehousing and Logistics.

Apply here

Quality assurance internship

Company: Truworths

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in fashion, clothing and textile management or any related qualification.

Aptitude for clothing, garment management, and pattern-making.

Apply here

IOL BUSINESS

