Jobs, jobs, jobs: great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.
These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.
You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.
Here are great paid internships in the Western Cape to apply for today:
Culinary and hospitality internship
Company: V&A Waterfront
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Basic knowledge of kitchen equipment and their uses.
The ability to learn on the job.
Health and safety protocols.
Profound interest and passion for food.
At least three to six months in a hospitality placement such as a restaurant or hotel.
Apply here
Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services internship
Company: Nexio
Location: Bellville
Requirements:
Experience in structured methodologies of Incident, Problem, Capacity and Availability management.
Experience with EIT software applications.
Apply here
Human resource internship
Company: Petroleum Business
Location: Plattekloof
Requirements:
Degree or diploma in Human Resources or Industrial Psychology.
Thorough knowledge of labour legislation.
Previous work experience in human resources would be advantageous.
Apply here
Cybersecurity internship
Company: The Foschini Group
Location: Parow
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
A relevant qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems, Programming, Coding and/or Software Engineering.
Apply here
Logistics internship
Company: Hillebrand GORI
Location: Stellenbosch
Duration: 12-18 months
You will be placed in any or all of the following divisions:
Sales Commercial Pricing; Finance and Admin; Operations Warehousing and Logistics.
Apply here
Quality assurance internship
Company: Truworths
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Degree or diploma in fashion, clothing and textile management or any related qualification.
Aptitude for clothing, garment management, and pattern-making.
Apply here
