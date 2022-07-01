Jobs, jobs, jobs: great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career. These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.

Story continues below Advertisement

You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top. Here are great paid internships in the Western Cape to apply for today: Culinary and hospitality internship

Company: V&A Waterfront Location: Cape Town Requirements:

Story continues below Advertisement

Basic knowledge of kitchen equipment and their uses. The ability to learn on the job. Health and safety protocols.

Story continues below Advertisement

Profound interest and passion for food. At least three to six months in a hospitality placement such as a restaurant or hotel. Apply here

Story continues below Advertisement

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services internship Company: Nexio

Location: Bellville Requirements: Experience in structured methodologies of Incident, Problem, Capacity and Availability management.

Experience with EIT software applications. Apply here

Human resource internship Company: Petroleum Business Location: Plattekloof

Requirements: Degree or diploma in Human Resources or Industrial Psychology. Thorough knowledge of labour legislation.

Previous work experience in human resources would be advantageous. Apply here

Cybersecurity internship Company: The Foschini Group Location: Parow

Duration: 12 months Requirements: A relevant qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems, Programming, Coding and/or Software Engineering.

Apply here Logistics internship

Company: Hillebrand GORI Location: Stellenbosch Duration: 12-18 months

You will be placed in any or all of the following divisions: Sales Commercial Pricing; Finance and Admin; Operations Warehousing and Logistics. Apply here

Quality assurance internship Company: Truworths

Location: Cape Town Requirements: Degree or diploma in fashion, clothing and textile management or any related qualification.