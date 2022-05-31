Jobs, jobs, jobs: You should never ever put these things on your CV

Durban - Knowing what you should or should not put into your CV can be confusing, with differing expert opinions on what is appropriate or not. Here are things you should never put on your CV:

Too much information The employment website Indeed advises that you should never put too much information on your CV. Having a lot of pages with very detailed descriptions may seem like a great way to improve recruiters, but, on the contrary, less is more.

Grammatical and spelling errors This is a no-brainer. Having these glaring mistakes on your CV will automatically put off recruiters and hiring managers. Reportedly, those people who are responsible for whether you land the job or not only look at CVs for five to seven seconds. ID number and other personal information

In this digital age, putting your ID number out there can lead to unintended consequences. Just putting in your date of birth should be sufficient. Also refrain from adding irrelevant personal information. This personal information may matter to you, and be integral to your being; however, you do not need to share it with strangers. Hobbies and interests

It used to be the standard to put your passions into your CV, but this has become archaic over the years. Your hobbies and interests might be relevant to what you are applying for, but rather wait till the interview to open up about them after your potential employer has shown interest in hiring you. Exaggerations about your skills. Honesty is the best policy. Trust that your skills are good enough, and don't seek to make yourself seem more equipped than you may be. If exposed, you will be seen as untrustworthy.

