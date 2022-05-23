Jobs, jobs, jobs:12 apprenticeships you can apply for across the country

Apprenticeships are a great way to earn while you learn, benefit from the support of experienced mentors, and give yourself experience to improve your employability.
Here are 12 great apprenticeships to apply for:
PepsiCo SA apprenticeships (x3)
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: four to five years
PepsiCo and Optimum Engineering Training are looking for these apprentices:
- Electrician
- Fitter and Turner
- Millwright
Requirements:
- N3 with Mathematics, Engineering Science, Engineering Drawings
- Trade Theory or Matric with core subjects being Maths and Physical Sciences.
Application deadline: May 25, 2022
Apply here.
Technician apprenticeship
Location: Ermelo
Salary: R8 000
Requirements:
- One to two years technical experience will be beneficial.
- Red seal/apprenticeship will be beneficial.
Apply here.
Spray Painting apprenticeship
Company: GABS
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
- CBMT Level 1, 2 and 3.
- Four subjects in N2 in order to obtain a full N2 qualification or CBMT Level 3.
How to apply: Email your CV, academic certificates and ID in PDF Format to recruitment @gabs.co.za
Application deadline: May 24, 2022
Weir Maintenance apprenticeship
Location: Port Elizabeth
Requirements:
- Matric with Maths and Science above 60 percent.
- N3 in the Mechanical trade in Millwright - passed all subjects above 60 percent.
- Alternatively, a NCV Level 4 in the mechanical trades, passed all subjects at 60 percent and above.
- Applicants must have a letter from the Chief or municipal letter with accompanying affidavit that they reside no further than a 50 Km radius from the specific branch.
Apply here
Engineering apprenticeships (x4)
Organisation: Atholl Munday College
Location: KZN
Apprenticeships on offer in Electrical engineering, mechanical, instrumentation and plumbing.
Requirements
- N2
- If you do not have N2 you can enrol into the organisation’s bridging courses.
How to apply: Send your CV to [email protected]
Solar (PV) Electrician / Installer apprenticeship
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Be excited about renewable energy.
- Either have qualifications in the electrical or electronic field or be studying towards the completion of qualifications in either of these fields.
Apply here:
Boilermaking apprenticeship
Company: GABS
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
- Technical Grade 12 with Mathematics and Science.
- Full N2 qualification per trade will be advantageous.
- You need to reside in Cape Town.
How to apply: Email your CV, academic certificates, and ID in PDF Format to [email protected]
