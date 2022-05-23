Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, May 23, 2022

Jobs, jobs, jobs:12 apprenticeships you can apply for across the country

Through an apprenticeship, you can learn whilst earning money. Picture: Pixabay

Published 1h ago

Share

Apprenticeships are a great way to earn while you learn, benefit from the support of experienced mentors, and give yourself experience to improve your employability.

Here are 12 great apprenticeships to apply for:

PepsiCo SA apprenticeships (x3)

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: four to five years

PepsiCo and Optimum Engineering Training are looking for these apprentices:

  • Electrician
  • Fitter and Turner
  • Millwright

Requirements:

  • N3 with Mathematics, Engineering Science, Engineering Drawings
  • Trade Theory or Matric with core subjects being Maths and Physical Sciences.

Application deadline: May 25, 2022

Apply here.

Technician apprenticeship

Location: Ermelo

Salary: R8 000

Requirements:

  • One to two years technical experience will be beneficial.
  • Red seal/apprenticeship will be beneficial.

Apply here.

Spray Painting apprenticeship

Company: GABS

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

  • CBMT Level 1, 2 and 3.
  • Four subjects in N2 in order to obtain a full N2 qualification or CBMT Level 3.

How to apply: Email your CV, academic certificates and ID in PDF Format to recruitment @gabs.co.za

Application deadline: May 24, 2022

Weir Maintenance apprenticeship

Location: Port Elizabeth

Requirements:

  • Matric with Maths and Science above 60 percent.
  • N3 in the Mechanical trade in Millwright - passed all subjects above 60 percent.
  • Alternatively, a NCV Level 4 in the mechanical trades, passed all subjects at 60 percent and above.
  • Applicants must have a letter from the Chief or municipal letter with accompanying affidavit that they reside no further than a 50 Km radius from the specific branch.

Apply here

Engineering apprenticeships (x4)

Organisation: Atholl Munday College

Location: KZN

Apprenticeships on offer in Electrical engineering, mechanical, instrumentation and plumbing.

Requirements

  • N2
  • If you do not have N2 you can enrol into the organisation’s bridging courses.

How to apply: Send your CV to [email protected]

Solar (PV) Electrician / Installer apprenticeship

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Be excited about renewable energy.
  • Either have qualifications in the electrical or electronic field or be studying towards the completion of qualifications in either of these fields.

Apply here:

Boilermaking apprenticeship

Company: GABS

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

  • Technical Grade 12 with Mathematics and Science.
  • Full N2 qualification per trade will be advantageous.
  • You need to reside in Cape Town.

How to apply: Email your CV, academic certificates, and ID in PDF Format to [email protected]

IOL BUSINESS

