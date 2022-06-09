Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 9, 2022

Jobs: These are the highest searched jobs in SA, and this province is where most job-seekers live

This data is from Google Trends. Picture: Pixabay

Published 12m ago

Google Trends has revealed some interesting data on South Africans' job searches over the past six months, including KwaZulu-Natal emerging as the province with the most job seekers.

Following closely are the Western and Eastern Cape, and then Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Northern Cape.

According to the search engine, here are the most job-related search phrases since January 2022, and their increases:

  • Learnerships - 300%
  • Highest paying jobs in South Africa - 220%
  • Hybrid working meaning - 200%
  • Office administration courses - 180%
  • Remote jobs - 150%

The top 10 most searched jobs are:

  1. Government
  2. Security
  3. Safety officer
  4. Call centre
  5. Cruise ship
  6. Electrician
  7. Transcription
  8. Driver
  9. Boilermaker
  10. Sales or retail

Top 10 ‘How to become a … in South Africa?’ searches:

  1. Real estate agent
  2. Pilot
  3. Teacher
  4. Lecturer
  5. Psychologist
  6. Police officer
  7. Paramedic
  8. Doctor
  9. Chartered accountant
  10. Nurse

Top 10 ‘How to apply for a job at…?’ searches

  1. SPAR
  2. KFC
  3. Capitec Bank
  4. Jumpstart
  5. Cashbuild
  6. Transnet
  7. Mr Price
  8. Pep Stores
  9. City of Cape Town
  10. Absa

Top 10 job-related questions

  1. How to write an email for a job application?
  2. How to prepare for a job interview?
  3. How to write a cover letter?
  4. How to write a motivational letter for a job?
  5. How to get a job overseas?
  6. What jobs pay the most money?
  7. How to start your own business?
  8. What is job analysis?
  9. How to apply for a job?
  10. What is job specification?

Top 10 trending job questions

  1. How to decline a job offer?
  2. What jobs hire at 14?
  3. How to quit a job?
  4. What is a cover letter for a job?
  5. How to write a cover letter for a job?
  6. What is the highest-paying job?
  7. How to accept a job offer?
  8. How to resign from a job?
  9. How old do you have to be to work at Target?
  10. How to follow up on a job application?

IOL BUSINESS

