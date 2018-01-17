CAPE TOWN – Embattled Power utility company Eskom is reportedly in secret negotiations with Matshela Koko to remove him from his position at the energy supplier.

According to news reports, two separate parties are in discussions, and the main issue seems to stem around how much Koko will be paid out.

Eskom has stated that the company is in dire financial straits, therefore it is yet to be seen where they will get funds to give Koko his “golden-handshake”

A week ago Koko was replaced by Willy Majola as the interim head of generation.

Eskom has stated that this decision was a mutual agreement between Koko and Eskom and to allow him to settle in.

However two officials from government said that Eskom was ready to remove Koko.

Koko and Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh are also scheduled to testify at the inquiry in to corruption at Eskom next week Wednesday.

This is according to the chairwoman of the public enterprises committee Zukiswa Rantho

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE