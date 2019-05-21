Liberty has appointed Thabang Ramogase as its Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communication, effective May 2019. Photo: LinkedIn

DURBAN – Liberty has appointed Thabang Ramogase as its executive: brand, marketing and communication, effective May 2019. Thabang is a seasoned marketer with more than 20 years experience in marketing and general management spanning a number of sectors, including FMCG, telecoms, agro processing and media.

On Ramogase's appointment, David Munro, group chief executive of Liberty, said: "Thabang's appointment at Liberty comes at a critical time as we are implementing our business turn-around strategy. His experience in building and transforming brands is impressive and we look forward to leveraging off his expertise in this field.

"The leadership team is certainly excited to have him on-board. Together we can shape and grow Liberty's brand into a distinct one".

The new CMO said: "I have a long standing association with Liberty as a client and the robust solutions it offers in the insurance and investment markets. It's a great honour to be a part of this organisation and I believe that we will build on the company's existing success and do great even greater things in future".

Thabang has previously led marketing teams for various companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Nando's and MTN.

Most recently, he was the chief executive of Mindshare South Africa. Thabang is a Chartered Marketer CM (SA) and holds an MBA from GIBS.

