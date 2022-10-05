Lottery winner refuses to share money with family who missed party

For most people, winning the lottery means saying goodbye to their careers as they will never have to work another day in their lives, with their families taken off, pampered, and living the high life. Well, for one Reddit user, it's not so simple. Going by the user name “No Management,” on the platform, the 29-year-old woman shared in a post that she and her partner had recently won a life-changing amount of money playing the lottery.

Through the winnings, she was prepared to pay debts, buy property for family, but she felt disrespected and changed her mind. “One week after the winnings were given to us and we had a plan in place, we decided to invite family members over to our house to inform them. “We agreed that each family member would have their debts paid out, their house to a certain value, and a lump sum of cash. This was going to my mum, my partner's parents, and his siblings,” she wrote.

In the dark about the huge lottery winnings, the two siblings said they had no interest in coming to the newly rich woman's house for “some stupid family get-along party.” She said: “I think we will rethink our offer and give nothing. If they can't spare two hours of their time and give nothing but attitude, then why should we help?” The in-laws did not take kindly to this and “flipped.” The woman said they yelled directly at her, called her selfish and said if she did no t give the other two any money, then they did not need it either.

