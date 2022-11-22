Make money while studying: 50 students wanted for paid learnerships

Are you looking to break into the tech industry? Here is an opportunity to get into this in-demand and highly lucrative career. As a student, you can earn while working and learning on the job. Education facility Forge Academy & Labs is on the search for 30 people in the 18–28 age group from Johannesburg and 20 in the 18–28 age group from Saldanha Bay to participate in a paid learnership programme in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.

This initiative includes a 5G Foundations and Networking course developed by Nokia Bell Labs. According to the company, the programme will lay the groundwork for critical 5G and cloud computing skills that are in high demand in the ICT industry. The learnership, which will be supported by Freeport Saldanha IDZ, will begin on December 1, 2022 and will be carried out over 12 months.

Requirements: Age: 18 – 28 You must be currently unemployed

Minimum education level: NQF4 Economic empowerment submissions preferred Copy of valid ID book

Curriculum Vitae (CV) Proof of previous qualifications, including a Grade 12 certificate Proof of disability (if applicable)

Forge Academy & Labs has collaborated with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start programme to expand the career development training of Forge’s students. Participants will also receive an NQF level 5 qualification by the end of the learnership. People living with a disability are also encouraged to apply. You can apply here.