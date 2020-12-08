Maria Ramos appointed chair of Anglogold Ashanti

DURBAN - Anglogold Ashanti said on Tuesday it had appointed Maria Ramos as board chairwoman with immediate effect, succeeding Sipho Pityana who has resigned. “Ms Ramos brings to the role exceptional experience in leadership roles across both the private and public sectors,” the company said in a statement of the incoming chair, who has been an Anglogold Ashanti director since May last year. Ramos, aged 61, previously served for ten years as chief executive officer of banking group Absa before announcing her retirement in February 2019. Prior to that, she was for five years chief executive of Transnet, the largest freight transport and logistics service provider in South Africa, having previously served as director-general of the National Treasury for seven years. “She played a key role in transforming the Treasury into one of the most effective state departments in the post-apartheid administration,” Anglogold Ashanti said.

The company said the outgoing Pityana had made a significant contribution since his appointment to the board in 2007 and his appointment as chair in 2014.

During his chairmanship, AngloGold Ashanti followed a clear strategy characterised by strict capital discipline and improved sustainability of its business.

AngloGold Ashanti is an independent global gold mining company with a diverse, portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across ten countries on four continents.

It is the third largest gold producer globally and the largest on the African continent, producing 3.3 million ounces and employing 34263 people in 2019.

While gold is its principal product, the company also produces silver in Argentina and sulphuric acid in Brazil as by-products.

It is listed on the Johannesburg, New York, Australian and Ghana stock exchanges.

African News Agency