DURBAN - Naspers recently announced the appointment of Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the global Naspers management team as Chief Executive, South Africa. Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group’s day-to-day business in South Africa and represent its interests in the country.

She will also be responsible for Naspers’ recently announced units, Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs, which are designed to help stimulate the South African tech sector and tackle youth unemployment, respectively.

On her appointment, Mahanyele-Dabengwa said, "I am thrilled to be joining Naspers at such a pivotal time for the group and for South Africa and look forward to adding value to the group in realising its strategy in South Africa".

Who is Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa?

According to Bloomberg, Mahanyele-Dabengwa has a Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University in the United States and her Master of Business Administration from De Montfort University in the United Kingdom

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joins Naspers from her Executive Chairperson role at Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority-black owned investment group based in South Africa.

She also held the position of Chief Executive of Shanduka Energy between September 2010 and June 2015.

She has also held two different positions, Deputy Chairman and Board Member on the Pan African Resources PLC board. Mahanyele-Dabengwa is currently a Board Member for Discovery Insure Ltd.

Another significant board membership that she holds is being a Board Member pf the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

