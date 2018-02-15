CAPE TOWN - Acting President, Cyril Ramaphosa has officially taken office, bringing in a new first lady, Tshepo Motsepe.

Take a look at South Africa’s new first lady and her achievements.

Tshepo Motsepe holds many titles, including that of a medical doctor, chairperson of the African Self Help Trust (ASHA Trust) and currently holds the title of first lady of South Africa.

FACTSHEET: TSHEPO MOTSEPE

1. Born in Soweto, Motsepe studied a Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery MBChB Degree at the University of Kwa-Zulu-Natal. She then went on to complete her Masters of Public Health (MPH) in Maternal Child Health and Ageing at Harvard School of Public Health.

2. She has held various titles in the medical industry. These include Non-executive director of Wits Health Consortium and Wits Hospice Patron South African Civil Society for Women’s. She was also a former board member of the Vaal Reefs Disaster Trust and a former board member of the Kids Haven Foundation Former Membership.

3. Motsepe is part of an influential family. She is the sister of SA billionaire and mining magnate, Patrice Motsepe and her sister, Bridgette Radebe is married to South African Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe.

4. According to a 2014 report by City Press, Motsepe became the benefactor of Kgothatso Molefe, when Motsepe offered her a lift on the first day of school. Motsepe was reportedly intrigued by Molefe, the daughter of a domestic worker.

Although her position in government is not yet known, one may wonder what role she may play and what changes she will effect, as she stands beside her husband.

