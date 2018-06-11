CAPE TOWN - The South African Air Force is in the headlines again, but this time it is for a positive note. Phetogo Molawa is the first female officer to take command of the Port Elizabeth SA Air Force (SAAF).





Molawa can write her name in South Africa's history book as the first woman and first back person to take control of the SAAF Station in PE .





News broke of the achievement on Saturday after a tweet by Lucy Lastic.





Lastic is the mother of the current commanding officer at the station, according to her tweet. Her son will hand over command of the PE station to Molawa.





My son handing over command in PE SAAF yesterday to not only the first Black, but the first woman! I’m shocked it didn’t make more media coverage. She’s a great chopper pilot & single mom. Take a bow, Phetogo (‘Pets’) you’re a star. pic.twitter.com/wrSaVEdJd8 — Lucy Lastic (@rosiecrackers) June 9, 2018



