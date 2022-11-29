Meghan Markle is quietly amassing massive wealth two years after ‘Megxit’

It’s been over two years since the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and husband, Prince Harry, announced they were stepping down as senior royals. The controversial decision branded “Megxit’’ led to the rumour mill churning out all kinds of hearsay and speculation that the couple would be poor after losing access to the monarchy’s resources.

But the duo, especially Markle, have proven they can make it on their own. Before she met Harry, she had an estimated net value of $5 million (R85 026 750). This was partly due to her earnings from acting. For seven seasons, Markle portrayed associate-turned-paralegal Rachel Zane in popular TV show, Suits. Leaving the royals did not stop her from making her own money moves. In June of 2021, Markle released her first children’s book, The Bench.

She reportedly received $700 000 (R11 881 800) as an advance. Additionally, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple secured a five-year, $100 million (R1 696 714 000) production deal with Netflix to create feature films, children's programming and documentaries. Nowadays, she has her own podcast on Spotify, Archetypes. The podcast looks into the labels and stereotypes that society has regarding women.

It also looks at how these archetypes hold women back. The first episode was released in August of 2022. Markle and Harry have also reportedly agreed to a three-year podcast contract with Spotify in December 2020 for $18 million (R255 088 500). In the first episode, Markle spoke to long-time friend and tennis legend Serena Williams. She discussed how being hard working and ambitious might be viewed negatively by society for a woman.

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband. Apparently, ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman, that is,’’ she said in the podcast. Before landing the big role on Suits, Markle had worked various jobs and had already been independent. She recalled working on game show Deal or No Deal as a briefcase model and only being valued for her looks. “My experience on the show, which included holding the briefcase on stage alongside 25 other women doing the same, was fascinating to me.