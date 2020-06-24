Mondelez International appoints new President of Sub-Saharan Africa and Managing Director in SA

DURBAN - American multinational confectionery, food, holding and beverage company Mondelēz International has announced the appointment of long-term employee Nigel Parsons as the President of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) operations, and Alisdair Sinclair as Managing Director, South Africa, effective in June 2020.

Parsons joins Mondelez SSA in a newly created leadership role that will strengthen focus in the region, directly supported by Sinclair. Prior to this appointment Parsons held the position of Country Director of Mondelez Australia, while Sinclair held the position of Chief Executive at Vamara Group.

Both Parsons and Sinclair bring with them a deep understanding of the confectionary industry locally and abroad, and their unique skill sets and global perspective make them the right leaders to drive Mondelez’s focus on long-term growth across its SSA markets, as well as unlock the exciting business potential that exists in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Parsons joined Mondelez in 2001 and brings over 25 years’ experience in fast moving consumer goods. Having worked in senior sales roles across a multitude of markets, he credits the almost 100000 strong organisation for his robust career path and global career opportunities.

"After 13 amazing years with Mondelez in Australia and the last six years leading the Australian business, I’m delighted to take on a new and incredibly exciting challenge as Business Unit President for the newly created Sub-Saharan Africa business. With over 50 countries and more than 1/6th of the global population, it’s an exciting region with major growth opportunities for our snacking portfolio," said Parsons.