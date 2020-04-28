Muhammad Brey announced as new CFO for Sea Harvest

DURBAN - JSE-listed fishing group, Sea Harvest, has announced that its chief investment officer Muhammad Brey will replace Paul de Freitas as the group’s next chief financial officer (CFO), effective on Friday.

The group said de Freitas, who announced his resignation today (Tuesday), left Sea Harvest to pursue personal interests.

"The board of directors of the company extends its sincere thanks to Mr De Freitas for his performance in the past six years and, in particular, his role in the successful listing of the company on the JSE and the subsequent integration of the various acquisitions within Sea Harvest and wishes





him well," the group said.





Sea Harvest listed on the JSE in March 2017 after it acquired a 56 percent controlling stake in 2016 in Australian-listed Mareterram, which catches, processes and markets king and tiger prawns, and operates a food business. The acquisition was in line with the group’s strategic plans to become a global, vertically integrated agri-business.

It added that de Freitas has agreed to work his notice period of three months during which he will do a formal handover to Brey of his functions.





The board also congratulated Brey on his new role within the company and said it was looking forward to his continued contribution.





Sea Harvest is majority-owned by investment holding company Brimstone Holdings Investments.





BUSINESS REPORT