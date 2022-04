Need work experience? Here are 8 paid internships you can apply for in KwaZulu-Natal today

An internship can provide many valuable opportunities when starting your career. These include work experience, career guidance, professional networking, securing great references, and more.

Here are eight great paid internships you can apply for in KwaZulu-Natal today: Ubuhle People Solutions HR internships (x3) Location: Ballito

Duration: 12 months Requirements: HR or project management qualification

Reside in Ballito or surrounding areas (Tongaat, Stanger, Shakaskraal). Application deadline: May 6, 2022 Apply here.

Vox Telecom Admin internship Location: Durban Stipend: R3800

Requirements: Completed at least a minimum NQF 5 (Higher certificate or higher) in: Administration

Secretarial Business Management Apply here.

Motus: YES learnership/internship Duration: 12 months Requirements:

Matric Wanting a career in the automotive industry, for example in Warehousing and Distribution/ Sales/ Admin. Apply here.

Africa Tikkun internship Admin and office support internship Stipend: R4 020 Location: Durban

Requirements: Any tertiary qualification will be advantageous. Application deadline: April 30, 2022

Apply here. Kwa-Zulu Natal Department of Community Safety and Liaison internships (x2) Location: Pietermaritzburg

Duration: 24 months Requirements: Qualifications in:

Finance/Risk Management/Auditing Social Sciences/Sociology/Policy/Monitoring and Evaluation Development studies Application deadline: April 29, 2022

How to apply: Complete the new Z83 form, attach copy of matric certificate, qualification, ID, a signed affidavit from a commissioner as proof of unemployment, and proof of residence. Send application to:

The Head: Community Safety and Liaison Human Resources Sub-Directorate Private Bag X9143 Pietermaritzburg