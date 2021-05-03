New horse racing brand 4Racing appoints Fundi Sithebe as the new CEO

CAPE TOWN - 4RACING, the business brand launched on Saturday on Champion’s Day at Turfontein that aims to be face of a transformed horse-racing industry, said yesterday it had appointed Fundi Sithebe as chief executive, effective June 1.

“I am very excited to have been presented with this opportunity, and I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as 4Racing proceeds with the transformation and rebuilding of the South African horse-racing industry,” Fundi said in a statement.

Fundi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Midrand University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (Business Administration) from Wits Business School.

She started her career as a management consultant at Deloitte, focusing on strategy and operations in organisational strategic projects.

She was previously the chief operating officer of Airports Company South Africa, from December 2017 until her departure on April 30 this year, responsible for the integration and operations across nine airports. In addition, she led the Commercial Division, which was responsible for non-aeronautical revenue. Her passion for the aviation industry was sparked in 2003 when she obtained her private pilot’s licence.

4Racing chairperson Mxolisi Zwane said although Fundi’s recent background had been in the aviation industry, “Fundi has an excellent track record in the business world and has the ability to help restore South African horse-racing to its former glory. She understands the vision we have for the racing industry.

“(Our) focus is on attaining all the necessary licensing from the Gambling Boards. There is still plenty of work to be done, but 4Racing is optimistic that the necessary pieces will start falling into place.”

She said a key objective of 4Racing in the short term was the digital transformation of the industry, not only to improve the experience for participants, but also to attract a new audience.

Plans were being drawn up for large-scale investment into improving the product for all stakeholders.

Attention was being paid to ensure the products and services were easier for partners to carry and deliver to their customers, while 4Racing also aimed to build on existing international partnerships to maximise revenue opportunities and improve the showcasing and broadcasting of South Africa’s racing product.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT