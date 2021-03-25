New Limpopo plaza will create initial 300 jobs

JOHANNESBURG - The newly-built Mphephu Plaza set to open in Limpopo on Thursday will create more than 300 jobs initially, with this number rising with more occupancy, the department of trade, industry and competition said.

The new plaza near Thohoyandou built by the Masingita group is a 9,000 square metre investment with an estimated value of more than R115 million developed in collaboration with the Makhado local municipality.

The trade and industry department provided R14 million through its Critical Infrastructure Programme (CIP) which covers bulk infrastructure such as bulk water supply, electrical infrastructure and access roads.

“This project is in line with government’s commitment to taking development to the people in partnership with the private sector,” the trade and industry department quoted Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha as saying at the launch of the mall on Wednesday.

“People of this area will have easy access to a number of retail stores and services under one roof. I have learnt that more than 300 jobs will be created here, and these will increase as the occupancy rate of the plaza grows.”