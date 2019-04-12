Norman Mbazima. PHOTO: Supplied by Anglo American

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American plc on Friday announced that Norman Mbazima will retire on 30 June 2019 as deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa after 18 years. Mbazima, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, will turn 61 in July.

Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American, said Mbazima has made an exceptional contribution to Anglo American over the last 18 years, delivered with tireless energy.

"Norman has played a number of critical leadership roles, as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and our South African coal business, and as joint acting CEO of our PGMs business, always bringing a unique perspective to our management team," Cutifani said.

"While Norman will be retiring from his executive responsibilities, I am delighted that he has been appointed non-executive chairman of Anglo American Platinum, our world-class PGMs business."

Anglo American said it will make an announcement about the leadership of its South African unit in due course.

- African News Agency (ANA)