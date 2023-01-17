Not getting any feedback on your online job applications? Here’s why

We get it – being ghosted by recruiters and potential employers sucks! If you’re not hearing back about jobs you’ve applied for online, consider the following: You didn’t complete your Pnet online profile in full

Pnet is more than just a job board. With a job board, recruiters often have to go through hundreds of CVs to find the ideal candidate for a vacant role. With Pnet’s job matching technology, however, only relevant profiles are considered, factoring in one’s hard skills as well as their soft skills. In a nutshell, our system is based on a set of algorithms that enables job seekers to find suitable roles and allows companies to find the right candidates for their vacancies as quickly and easily as possible. The technology does, however, require you to get your online profile to 100% and to upload your CV before applying. So, if you’re keen to land an exciting new role, make sure you put time and effort into creating a profile that puts your best foot forward before you apply for any jobs.

You didn’t tailor your cover letter to the advertised position In today’s increasingly competitive job market, it is important to customise every cover letter you write directly in response to the requested experience and responsibilities reflected in the job advert. This shows the employer that you are a serious contender for the job and are willing to go the extra mile to prove it. When you apply for a position, include as much detail as possible and tell ‘your story’ with an authentic voice. Remember to complete all required fields, as these will be used by recruiters during their short-listing process.

You sent your CV directly to Pnet Pnet is not a recruitment agency – you can’t send your CV directly to us, and we don’t receive your applications – we are the technology enabler…the “go-between” that helps connect recruiters and job seekers online. Simply put, Pnet’s role is to help recruiters and job seekers make connections that work (see what we did there?).

You’ve applied for too many positions Remember that advice you used to get from your parents: “Play a little hard to get, Dear!”. Applying for too many positions at once, especially if they are all for the same company, can make you seem desperate, which can turn employers off when evaluating your application. Perhaps you genuinely love the company that has advertised a few vacancies and would do anything to work there, which is why you apply to all their job listings. But in the eyes of an employer, this behaviour looks as if you are so eager to get a job that you are willing to settle for any position that is offered to you.

The bottom line is that applying to many jobs at a company does not increase your chances of getting hired there. Your application and interview give the potential employer insight into your suitability for a particular role. If you apply for a job that you’re qualified for, experienced in, and enthusiastic about, it is likely that you will work hard, be dedicated to the task and be an asset to the company. If you apply for multiple jobs simultaneously, it may mean that you are not dedicated to a particular role or that you simply lack focus. Hiring managers and recruiters don’t have enough time to reply to everyone

We can lead the horse to water, but we can’t make it drink. The hiring process is a lengthy one, even more so when a certain position attracts a huge number of applications. When this happens, hiring managers and recruiters may simply not have enough time in the day to respond to each and every job seeker who has applied for the vacant role. Unfortunately, Pnet has no jurisdiction over the responses (or lack of response) that independent hiring managers and recruiters provide. What to do if you’re not getting feedback If you’ve submitted one or more job applications but haven’t heard back from anyone for a couple of days, don’t panic. If it has been a week or more since you applied, consider emailing or calling the recruiter or company hiring manager who listed the job advert to check that your application was received.

If several weeks have gone by and you still haven’t had feedback on any of your applications, it may be a good idea to double-check that you’ve completed your profile in full and amend your cover letter and/or CV before applying for other positions. In addition, make sure that your online profile, contact details, skills and qualifications are up to date and marked as “visible” to recruiters. * Pnet is an online e-recruitment service provider. **The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL or of title sites.