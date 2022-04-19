Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Paid internships in Limpopo you can apply for today

Picture: Nappy.co

Picture: Nappy.co

Published 1h ago

A path to a great and long-lasting career starts with a good foundation.

An internship is the perfect way to get more hands-on knowledge of your field.

It exposes you to the work environment and allows you to show your greatest strength or get a chance to hone and perfect your skills.

Here are some great internships you can apply for in Limpopo:

Small Enterprise Foundation (SEF) Internships

Location: Limpopo

Degree or Diploma in:

• Social Sciences,

• Business Administration,

• Economics,

• Bcom Commerce,

• Development Studies,

• Statistics,

• Auditing,

• Human Resources,

• Bachelor of Science,

• International Relations and IT.

How to apply: Send your Cover Letter, CV and Academic Transcript to: [email protected] or [email protected]

Application deadline: August 31, 2022

Department of Labour internships

Requirements: Senior Certificate plus a three-year recognised qualification in mechanical engineering, mechatronics engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry. construction; occupational hygiene or environmental health.

How to apply

Send all the relevant documents to:

Chief Director: Provincial Operations: Private Bag X 9368, Polokwane, 0700 Or hand deliver at 42a Schoeman Street, Polokwane.

For Attention: Sub-directorate: Human Resources Management, Polokwane.

Email: [email protected]

Application deadline: April 26, 2022

PwC internships

Advisory graduate internship (4)

Assurance graduate internship (15)

Apply here.

Application deadline: June 30, 2022

IOL WEALTH

Related Topics:

InternshipsCareersJobs

