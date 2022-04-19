Paid internships in Limpopo you can apply for today

A path to a great and long-lasting career starts with a good foundation.
An internship is the perfect way to get more hands-on knowledge of your field.
It exposes you to the work environment and allows you to show your greatest strength or get a chance to hone and perfect your skills.
Here are some great internships you can apply for in Limpopo:
Small Enterprise Foundation (SEF) Internships
Location: Limpopo
Degree or Diploma in:
• Social Sciences,
• Business Administration,
• Economics,
• Bcom Commerce,
• Development Studies,
• Statistics,
• Auditing,
• Human Resources,
• Bachelor of Science,
• International Relations and IT.
How to apply: Send your Cover Letter, CV and Academic Transcript to: [email protected] or [email protected]
Application deadline: August 31, 2022
Department of Labour internships
Requirements: Senior Certificate plus a three-year recognised qualification in mechanical engineering, mechatronics engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry. construction; occupational hygiene or environmental health.
How to apply
Send all the relevant documents to:
Chief Director: Provincial Operations: Private Bag X 9368, Polokwane, 0700 Or hand deliver at 42a Schoeman Street, Polokwane.
For Attention: Sub-directorate: Human Resources Management, Polokwane.
Email: [email protected]
Application deadline: April 26, 2022
PwC internships
Advisory graduate internship (4)
Assurance graduate internship (15)
Apply here.
Application deadline: June 30, 2022
