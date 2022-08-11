Preparing the youth for work must begin in high school - Christel House

Christel House, a Western Cape-based school, has made it its mission to prepare its high school pupils for the world of work. The institution aims to do this through job shadowing programmes.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is part of a larger international networks of school. As a non-profit, no fee school, it serves impoverished children, and helps them lead better lives through quality education. “Poverty touches every aspect of a child’s life. A child born into poverty almost always remains trapped there unless significant interventions occur,” said Christel House. According to the school, illiteracy, starvation, sickness, low self-esteem, and a lack of opportunities are just a few of the physical and psychological hardships that poor children endure if they are not helped.

Ian Russell, chair of the academy, revealed that they have an annual budget of R55 million, which is received from its international network and with some donated locally. Russell boasted of the school’s 100 percent pass rate, and added that even with good results and qualifications, the students, at times, struggle to get into value-adding, long-term work due to the country’s unemployment rate and economic issues. “The bridge towards employment is job shadowing so that the pupils can get the opportunity to learn about different professional roles and understand what it means to go to work,” said Russell.

Story continues below Advertisement

This initiative is aimed at Grade 11 and 12 learners to get a more practical sense of what’s to come in their futures and to strengthen them with the knowledge of what is expected of them in the workplace. Tiyara, a 17-year-old who has taken part in the job shadowing programme, said it has helped fuel her passion for the career she wants to pursue, actuarial science. “My experience was terrific. I found that it suited what I want to be perfectly. At first, I was uncertain and unmotivated. But it made me sure beyond doubt that it is the path I should follow,” said Tiyara.

Story continues below Advertisement

Russell said Christel House takes a very novel yet holistic approach to education. “It’s not just about what happens in the classroom; it’s also about making sure the kids are well fed, clothed, and have access to social and psychological services.” IOL Business