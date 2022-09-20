Priest who quit after relationship with satanic erotica writer now works bizarre job

Have you ever thought about how your career can impact who you date or fall in love with? Well, for this priest, he could not have chosen a more controversial partner. When he abruptly left the church under odd circumstances last year, the Spanish bishop Xavier Novell grabbed headlines, with the Roman Catholic church reportedly citing personal reasons.

However, it was alleged that the real reason behind his exit was that he had fallen head over heels for a satanic erotica writer. According to the Religión Digital, he had begun a relationship with divorcee Silvia Caballol, a psychologist and “satanic” erotic novelist. Her books have similar themes of religion mixed with erotica tones, such as in The Hell of Gabriel's Lust and the trilogy Amnesia.

“I have fallen in love and want to do things properly,” Novell was quoted as saying. The ex-bishop faced harsh criticism for this pairing because it goes against the majority of the faith's fundamental principles. Now, Novell supposedly works with Semen Cardona, a company that exports pig semen. The organisation, which is based in Barcelona, operates 19 artificial insemination clinics around Spain and “distributes over three million doses of porcine semen” annually.

The ex-bishop's unusual new career path has reportedly enraged Catholic clerics, who are said to be accusing him of being “possessed” and “masturbating” pigs. “It’s like the parable of the prodigal son in the gospel of Luke. It is the story of the son who abandoned the father to lead a debaucherous life and ended up wishing to eat pig slop. But in this case, it’s the beast/devil because he masturbates them,” a source told Spanish media. Closer to home, pupils from Pinetown Girls High recently claimed that they were possessed by demons.

