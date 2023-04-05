Professional cuddle mates were wanted in Pretoria for R8 000 a month

You read the headline right. Professional cuddlers or cuddle mates were being sought in Pretoria North, Gauteng. This unusual job pays R8 000, according to the employment advertisement. A professional cuddler is someone who snuggles with others for money. Customers pay for a set length of time, but all they supposedly do is cuddle, embrace and spoon – nothing else.

The Indeed job ad was posted by Pro Cuddling SA, a company that claims to provide professional cuddling services that are available 24/7. Four such professionals were sought to provide cuddles to clients for a certain number of hours. The unusual job will require the employees to travel to the client’s home and give their cuddling services.

“This includes embracing the client in a consensual and non-sexual manner. This means that the nature of the relationship to the client(s) is non-committal. ‘’For the duration of the session in accordance with the selected time, the client must be advised to communicate when uncomfortable for any reason. The cuddle mate must also communicate the same,’’ wrote Pro Cuddling SA. The working hours are from 18:00 to 22:00 with the organisation adding that clients will book the cuddle mates according to their availability.

Screenshot of job post from Indeed. Applicants were required to be from the ages 18 to 45. To apply, people were encouraged to send their CVs and photographs. While sounding bizarre, this is a growing profession across the world. “Our cuddle mates will meet you at a suitable location, be it your home or a hotel. Our services are not free because one of the major problems in South Africa is unemployment.

“Not only do we aim to alleviate stress and anxiety through our services, but creating employment is also at the core of the business. We are the masters of touch, please allow us to take the loneliness away,” said Pro Cuddling SA on the organisation’s website. According to the company, snuggling relieves stress and anxiety, reduces blood pressure and produces “feel good” chemicals in the body. “Our services are completely platonic, this means no funny business. The safety of our cuddle mates is as important as the safety of our clients. Hygiene is key across the board.”