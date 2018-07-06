



Ramathibela allegedly used his financial investments company, Clivera Incorporated, to bait and swindle at least five investors out of R4,4 million.





Last month he was arrested in Parktown at Tiso Blackstar where he was going to be interviewed in regards to allegations about his company. He is currently out on R15 000 bail.





But who is the Clive Ramathibela?





Ramathibela attended Malvern High School and then got an opportunity to study in the United Kingdom at the Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College in High Wycombe, England.





His LinkedIn profile showed that he studied Film and Media Production, Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management.





Ramathibela has a Bachelor of Commerce in BCom, Economics from the London School of Business and Finance.





Below is a list of all the jobs that Ramathibela has held according to his LinkedIn page:





1. Sasfin Bank Ltd: Asset Management Consultant

July 2008 - April 2011





2. Momentum Wealth: Senior Asset Consultant

July 2011 - October 2012





3. Mvunonala Holdings: Business Development Manager

March 2012 - March 2013





4. Inkunzi Investments: Head of Institutional Business and Asset Consulting

April 2013 - December 2014





5. Fear Design Group: Head of Business Development

October 2017 - Present





A screenshot of Clive Ramathibela's LinkedIn profile Photo: Screenshot



Clivera Incorporated, the company that was allegedly used to dupe investors out of R4,4 million is not listed on Ramathibela's LinkedIn page.





However, on the Clivera Incorporated website, Ramathibela is listed as the Chief Investment Officer. On the Clivera Incorporated website, Ramathibela is described as "homemade economist".





According to the company's website, Clivera Incorporated was established in March 2013.





The former ANN7 business editor, who also goes by Clive Ramathibela-Smith, was pulled off the air after the Financial Service Board withdrew the license of Clive Consulting.





Besides appearing on ANN7, Ramathibela has also made appearances on news programmes for eNCA, CNBCAfrica and the SABC.





Below is a video showing Ramathibela being interviewed on ANN7.









Follow Business Report on Instagram here





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - Clive Ramathibela, a former ANN7 editor, will be appearing in court next month on charges of fraud.