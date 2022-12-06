SA reacts to the country’s ‘most articulate’ homeless man abandoning rehab and two jobs

Bonga Sithole shot to fame on South African social media when videos of him were shared on various platforms. With his charisma and extravagant way of talking, he was dubbed Mzansi’s most articulate homeless man.

After going viral, Sithole landed a gig, got a roof over his head and even went to rehab. Now, however, all of this is in jeopardy. The woman who took him in, Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, said he had discharged himself from rehab. Qwabe-Coutaud, who is in Indonesia at present, shared the news with a tearful TikTok video. “I don’t have good news. Bonga discharged himself from the rehab citing that he has to follow his spiritual calling. He was going with another patient,’’ said Qwabe-Coutaud.

She said Sithole did not communicate with her about his decision. “There is a lot at stake. Bonga has a lot going for him. He has a job waiting for him. Not one but two jobs waiting for him … I am broken. I hope that wherever he is, he’s okay.’’ Watch:

@advsisanda ♬ A thousand years - Zeus TikTok users sympathised with Qwabe-Coutaud, and told her that she had done the best she could. Choreographer Bontle Modiselle commented, ’’God bless you abundantly for all you did Ausi. The rest really has been and will continue to be up to him. What will be shall be.’’ Sithole entered rehab less than two weeks ago and was supposed to leave the facility in January.