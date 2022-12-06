SA reacts to the country’s ‘most articulate’ homeless man abandoning rehab and two jobs

Bonga Sithole shot to fame on South African social media when videos of him were shared on various platforms.
With his charisma and extravagant way of talking, he was dubbed Mzansi’s most articulate homeless man.
After going viral, Sithole landed a gig, got a roof over his head and even went to rehab. Now, however, all of this is in jeopardy. The woman who took him in, Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, said he had discharged himself from rehab.
Qwabe-Coutaud, who is in Indonesia at present, shared the news with a tearful TikTok video.
“I don’t have good news. Bonga discharged himself from the rehab citing that he has to follow his spiritual calling. He was going with another patient,’’ said Qwabe-Coutaud.
She said Sithole did not communicate with her about his decision.
“There is a lot at stake. Bonga has a lot going for him. He has a job waiting for him. Not one but two jobs waiting for him … I am broken. I hope that wherever he is, he’s okay.’’
TikTok users sympathised with Qwabe-Coutaud, and told her that she had done the best she could.
Choreographer Bontle Modiselle commented, ’’God bless you abundantly for all you did Ausi. The rest really has been and will continue to be up to him. What will be shall be.’’
Sithole entered rehab less than two weeks ago and was supposed to leave the facility in January.
Qwabe-Coutaud said she had not given up on Sithole. She asked anyone who came across him to appeal to him to return.
Here is how Twitter user has reacted to the news:
1. There are definitely other people who are capable of doing the jobs that were promised to Bonga, hire them.— Laz (@lazola_) December 4, 2022
2. Investing in a phara and expecting a smooth transition is mad business.
3. She really has a good heart, bless her soul. https://t.co/xVZhZCA4Zf
Bonga can't be that hard to find.— Malome Karabo (@IgneciousRacks) December 4, 2022
He's a local man parambulating Auckland Park and its vicinity.
Embracing the masses and calling people Neanderthals🤣🤣🤣
Imagine applying everyday and still not getting a job while a phara like Bonga has 2 jobs waiting for him in January, this life no balance. 😭— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) December 5, 2022
So people are celebrating that Bonga relapsed just so they can get their “we told you so” moments? Nuh some of yol can be weird af— #IamAnAfrican (@Uncle_JayB) December 4, 2022
Making fun of that lady who was helping Bonga is very distasteful. This is exactly what’s wrong with the world. She’s the idiot for going out of her way to want to help? She’s made fun of cos she’s actually making a difference in society? She’s naive for wanting to do good?— Sabelo R. Mkhabela (@SabeloMkabela) December 5, 2022
People mocking that lady for trying to help Bonga with his addiction have clearly never been affected by drugs directly ever in their life. It's very easy to say people are wasting their time but watching your loved one waste away due to addiction is gut wrenching. I commend her— Lady Brown (@KellsValentia) December 4, 2022
Unemployed youth when they hear Bonga has two jobs waiting for him in January : pic.twitter.com/jtxsADCoX2— m e r c e d e s (@Nothando__K) December 4, 2022
The problem with Bonga is that he never initiated to be helped in getting clean and all. An addict has to hit rock bottom and want sobriety for themselves to atleast make an effort at quitting. Bonga spoke English and everybody decided his life for him. Disaster from the onset— Pelumi_NK🇿🇦 (@NkagiM_) December 5, 2022
This Bonga issue has shown the cracks in this system. University kids are sitting at home unemployed, they can’t get an internship bcos they want 5 yrs experience. Meanwhile Bonga had opportunities lined up quick and fast. It’s really who you know and not what you know— SammyJ (@sammysoluckyy) December 4, 2022
This whole journey should’ve been handled in private. If Bonga has relapsed, he is now accountable to millions because he was thrown into the spotlight. This man was literally going through withdrawals and being recorded. It’s a lot https://t.co/0VaRuxM3pl— Homegirls and Handgrenades🌈 (@ItsLithaAfter9) December 5, 2022
