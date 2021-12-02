Santam appoints Tavaziva Madzinga as the company's new CEO

Lambrechts had advised the board in June 2021 of her intention to retire during 2022. She would remain in her role as chief executive until June, 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition to Madzinga.

Madzinga would be appointed as an executive director to the board with effect from April, 1, 2022 and chief executive with effect from July, 1, 2022, Santam said.

Chairperson of the board, Pinky Moholi said: “Tava comes with excellent insurance experience and business credentials. He will be joining a strong executive team and we are looking forward to his contribution.”

Madzinga joined Santam from Britam Holdings, a diversified investment business listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where he was the group managing director. His appointment was approved by the Santam’s board as well as the Prudential Authority in South Africa.