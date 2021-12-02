Santam appoints Tavaziva Madzinga as the company's new CEO
Insurer Santam has appointed Tavaziva (Tava) Madzinga to succeed Lizé Lambrechts as Santam’s chief executive.
Lambrechts had advised the board in June 2021 of her intention to retire during 2022. She would remain in her role as chief executive until June, 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition to Madzinga.
Madzinga would be appointed as an executive director to the board with effect from April, 1, 2022 and chief executive with effect from July, 1, 2022, Santam said.
Chairperson of the board, Pinky Moholi said: “Tava comes with excellent insurance experience and business credentials. He will be joining a strong executive team and we are looking forward to his contribution.”
Madzinga joined Santam from Britam Holdings, a diversified investment business listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where he was the group managing director. His appointment was approved by the Santam’s board as well as the Prudential Authority in South Africa.
Santam’s board confirmed that Madzinga’s appointment was made in accordance with the Santam policy for selection and appointment of directors.
Madzinga is a qualified actuary who has worked in the insurance and broader financial services sector spanning life, non-life, asset management and banking for the past 20 years. He has worked primarily in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, in both technical and business leadership roles at country and regional level.
After more than 16 years at Old Mutual, he joined Swiss Re for four years, initially as chief executive for the Middle East and Africa and later Chief Executive for the UK and Ireland, based in London.
