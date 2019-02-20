SAP Africa has appointed Cameron Beveridge as Regional Director for Southern Africa. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – SAP Africa has appointed Cameron Beveridge as Regional Director for Southern Africa. Beveridge, a seasoned professional with a 25-year pedigree in technology, had until recently led one of SAP Africa’s largest business units, with responsibility for SAP cloud and related solutions.

Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa, said that Beveridge had earned a reputation as a leader that can inspire the best in his team.

“Cameron’s experience, integrity and undeniable passion to harness the incredible talent within the organisation makes for a winning formula for this challenging role. His drive and commitment will be invaluable to our local teams as we support local businesses in their quest to becoming Intelligent Enterprises that can take advantage of the exponential opportunities of this digital age".

Beveridge is an engineer by training, but quickly found his calling in the technology sector, where he worked in outsourcing, consulting, and sales. He holds an MBA from Bond University in Australia.

