SAP’s Cathy Smith makes the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa

Africa.com undertook a rigorous research project to identify the women who run the largest, most complex businesses on the African continent. The result of this extensive research undertaking is The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs.

The list was compiled over many months through a deep research effort to examine the management of big business in Africa. Big business, for this purpose, is defined as being listed on one of Africa’s stock exchanges and having a market capitalisation of more than $150 million (R2.2 trillion) or being a global publicly listed company with a market capitalisation of more than $50bn and significant operations in Africa.

Cathy Smith was appointed managing director of SAP Africa in March 2018. She is the first female head of an emerging markets market unit in SAP’s history.

“I am truly humbled by this recognition from Africa.com and to be in the company of so many incredible, successful and inspirational women leaders. My congratulations to each of them,” said Smith.