SA's top businesswomen share advice for female professionals to excel in their careers

Who knows the path you want to take better than those who have been there and done that? This Women’s Month, six of South Africa’s top female entrepreneurs have some words of wisdom to share with other emerging businesswomen. Being a leader and a successful businesswoman does not happen overnight in a world where female professionals are still undervalued and underpaid. Delivering excellence requires dedication, time, perseverance, and passion.

Veronica Moleele Don’t let imposter syndrome get you down. Moleele is the chief executive of Penquin Advertising Agency. She said self-doubt is a major barrier many professionals face when it comes to successfully running a business.

“Don’t let imposter syndrome get you down. You are smarter and more capable than you will ever allow yourself to fully realise. We are so quick to judge ourselves and compare our progress or success to others.” She advised that you need to think of yourself as your only competitor. “You know what you are doing, and you will do it the only way that you know how – which is ultimately the best way for you. Don’t listen to naysayers, and don’t diminish your greatness,” she added. Deirdre King

Never underestimate the power of communication. King is the managing director at Jacaranda FM. She said communication is a skill that will help set you apart on your professional journey. “I find that the distinction between communication and connectivity is even greater now that we work remotely. Impromptu chats in the corridor, the weekend stories, or connecting through hobbies and children (or in my case animals) used to be how we connected at the workplace,” she said.

She also encouraged entrepreneurs to share openly, be vulnerable, show humanity, assume goodwill, stay close (through the myriad of virtual workplace tools), support colleagues, and hold each other accountable. Manuela Dias de Deus Fill in the gaps.

She is the managing director of One-eyed Jack and the brainchild of the DStv Content Creator Awards. Discovering her niche helped her create one of the most impressive entertainment marketing agencies today. “If you see that niche, take it - and put everything behind it. When I started One-eyed Jack, I’d just moved to Cape Town, so I had very few contacts to lean on. That meant I had to really put myself out there to network and build relationships. That hard work at the beginning has meant that we’re still here and stronger than ever, 11 years later.” Thando Makhunga

Stay curious. Makhunga is the managing director at Sheer Publishing Africa. She said to be successful in your respective field, keeping tabs on new developments within your industry and in the general business sector will be vital. “Stay curious. Learning, listening and being teachable is important in your journey to discovering your full potential. Be comfortable reinventing yourself. Expect change and expect to grow and evolve while staying true to yourself, your values and integrity.”

Kriya Gangiah Being deliberately efficient is a game-changer. Gangiah is the owner of Kri8tive Media. She said professionals tend to underestimate the impact being efficient has in propelling you forward. It is the one attribute that she said has helped her become successful in her industry, and it’s something that she encourages every professional should take to heart.

“This applies to everything that you do. Whether it's replying to a client's email or completing a proposal, efficiency and being efficient is what sets you apart from the rest. If you get things done quickly and right the first time, it allows you more time to focus on other areas of your business. In addition to this, applying this advice to your personal life supports the way in which you work in your business and together, they really complement each other.” Rethabile ‘Retti’ Ramaphakela Just start.