Save yourself the heartbreak with these job scam spotting tips

Contrary to popular belief, job fraud and bogus job offers are much more common. A surge in job employment opportunity frauds through emails and online job boards has coincided with the growth of remote work and the increased demand for virtual employees.

Story continues below Advertisement

The consequences of accepting one of these fake job offers might be severe, including identity theft and financial loss. However, there are some red flags that can let you know if a job offer letter is legitimate or not. In this video, we'll go over several crucial pointers that will enable you to recognise a fraudulent job offer and avoid falling victim to con artists. Here is how you can spot job scams:

1. The recruiter asks for a payment A potential employer will never ask you for payment of any sort. Scammers lure people looking for work by asking them to pay for application fees, interviews, and for other fictitious reasons.

Story continues below Advertisement

A legitimate recruiter will simply ask you to show up and request information on your qualifications and job experience. 2. Unprofessional communication The days of using only super-high-brow English may be over, but communication from an organisation in search of potential employees has remained formal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pay attention to the response you may have received from some companies; check the tone, grammar, spelling and punctuation. 3. Confidential information requested In this digital age, we barely have privacy. It is common for companies to request your address, employment information and education level.

However, this can be highly suspicious if it comes from an organisation you have applied for if you have not gone through the recruitment process of being interviewed and vetted by them. Never give out your personal information, as this can be sold to scammers. 4. There is no contact information for the company

Companies, no matter how small, have their contact information online. If you conduct some research and find no trace of the organisation you have applied to, it is highly likely that you have applied for a position at a “ghost” company. 5. Vague/ broad job description

A posting of a job should be clear and highlight all the key points of the work a potential candidate will undertake. Those who scam job seekers post vague requirements and job descriptions in order to catch as many unwitting victims as possible. 6. Being offered the job immediately

Recruiters go through dozens or even hundreds of applications before settling on those that will move on to the interview phase. If you apply and receive a job offer right away, there might be something fishy going on. Your qualifications, experience and other achievements may be stellar, but you still need to exercise caution before proceeding.

7. Extremely high pay for a junior/mid level position It is obvious that some careers pay more than others; however, if the salary on offer is unbelievably high, it may be too good to be true. We all want well-paying jobs, which makes this a very easy scam. Conduct research on how much the average salary is for someone in your field with your level of experience.

However, do not pass up a great opportunity because of being overly cautious. As the previous points have stated, look into the company, call them, and confirm that they do indeed have that specific job advertised with that salary. More on this from CareerAddict: