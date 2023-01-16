Say what? This ‘doctor’ charges R25 000 for an online consultation and R50 000 for an in-person one

Going to the doctor’s office is pricey in South Africa's chaotic economic climate. However, if you go to this ‘’doctor,’’ you will have to pay R50 000 for a face-to-face consultation or R25 000 for an online consultation.

‘’Dr’’ Tebogo Makena claims that he has a PhD in Sports Science from the University of Pretoria. However, Makena has an extensive criminal past and has spent some time in prison. The man who has now dubbed himself the ‘’Oracle Under The Sun’’ wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he got his Sports Science degree from Pretoria Boys’ High School. While it is a renowned and prestigious school that has produced two Nobel Prize laureates, it is not a tertiary or higher learning institution.

Price wise, Makena has truly taken things to the next level. On Instagram, he advertised his ‘’healing’’ services, which include tying or bonding you spiritually for a mere R100 000, tieing your relationship and marriage for R250 000 and R550 000 respectively. His highest price is R2 000 000 for removing a tokoloshe.

When asked by IOL Business why his consultation fees and overall services are so expensive, Makena simply replied, ‘’Because I am an oracle.’’ The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an oracle a person through whom a deity is believed to speak. In a report by Pretoria News in 2018, Makena was behind bars in Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Makena was sentenced to four years in prison for malicious damage to state property and housebreaking.

Additionally, Makena and another inmate were apprehended in 2017 while operating an extortion scheme from inside Odi Prison. They allegedly pretended to be police detectives and called police stations to get information about car hijackings and thefts. They would contact victims and demand money in exchange for the return of their vehicles. While in the facility, he was reportedly living a lavish lifestyle by allegedly bribing the warden to bring him what he wanted.