JOHANNESBURG - In the rapidly changing global context, the world needs people who can innovate, create and disrupt and young people are at the forefront of this evolution.

Employers are now seeking candidates with deeper knowledge of business activities and with increasing competition in the job market, it is advisable to seek qualifications that boost one’s career path and help develop strong business acumen.

This year, in order to help those in need, the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in conjunction with GRID Worldwide will be awarding five bursaries to students accepted onto its Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA), programme for the 2020 intake.

Selection of the final bursary recipient will be based on proof of financial need and academic merit.

Dean, Professor Nicola Kleyn, advises students motivated by career acceleration and looking to fast track their ascent up the corporate ladder to apply as this programme will help them gain a fuller understanding of the foundations for leadership, business, business integration and global management.

She adds, ‘We continually looks for interventions to help individuals and companies achieve these goals and the specifically tailored programme to equip undergraduate students with the right tools to boost their employment prospects, is one such intervention in the development of future leaders.

“Globalisation and business complexity increase the stakes and speed up the pace of business. This also means business requires more practical skills. One must be innovative, flexible and able to cope with new technology and fierce competition. The programme is designed for young undergraduates looking to hit the ground running once employed and who can navigate the dynamic land-scape.

“The accelerated 10-month programme aims to empower young people to become well-rounded and agile-thinking individuals who are ready to take on the world of work. The honours equivalent qualification exposes recent graduates to leading business trends and builds the skills needed for future career growth.”

Elaborating further Kleyn says, because the programme focuses on experiential learning through real business cases, it is designed to keep up with industry practice. It aims to equip learners with the right tools in key organisational functions such as; human resources, marketing, finance, operations management and entrepreneurship. By combining a broad understanding of business concepts, practical applications and immediate transfer of learning to the work environment, PDBA students are at an advantage. Through a combination of classroom lectures, case studies, business simulations, business field trips and syndicate projects, graduates gain immediate insight into the business world.

Students, she assures, are exposed to some of South Africa’s best business lecturers and increase their attractiveness to employers by adding general management skills to their CVs, from Africa’s pre-eminent business school.

Through a self-driven and experiential learning experience, students will:

Develop fundamental business knowledge and skills that you will be able to apply in a number of settings;

Apply learnings gained from classroom interactions, in a meaningful and sustained way, during a workplace internship;

Solve a variety of management challenges through the completion of an ongoing business project;

Attend over 12 carefully selected career workshops specifically designed to prime/prepare you for the world of work;

Complete a consulting project with a real business that needs real solutions;

Develop personal and professional skills;

Have the opportunity to work under ongoing pressure in a simulated professional business environment; and

Meet an exciting group of like-minded high-potential new graduates.

Kleyn says, “Career development continues throughout the programme as students prepare for their internship, career workshops, networking events and short courses which include; CV writing, preparing them for job interviews, managing their online presence as well as salary negotiations, are delivered on dedicated career service days during each module. Students will develop a comprehensive understanding of individual, social and organisational development processes in the context of each organisation.”

GIBS, she reminds, is widely acknowledged for:

An integrated approach to business education;





A strong focus on applied learning through experiential and peer-assisted programmes where students share experiences and exchange ideas;

Resident and visiting faculty members;

Renowned business experts, who integrate theory with practice;

Being recognised as the business school that is close to business;

Enabling students to build solid business networks during and after programmes; and

A dynamic, purpose-built campus and comprehensive facilities.

An international reputation, combined with its high academic and selection standard ensures qualification from the school retains its value.

“Our aim is to prime students for the world of work, to become Professional, Responsible, Innovative, self-Managing lEaders,” she concludes.

