Side Hustle Wednesday: 5 ways to make ends meet these school holidays

Durban – There are numerous ways for teens to make some extra cash. These school holidays, if you’re also looking for ways to make ends meet, here are five options that may work for you: Take stock photos

If you love photography, this side hustle could be great. You can earn money by selling stock photos. However, this is a competitive field, so you would have to take high-quality pictures and videos and upload them regularly. You can sell the images on websites such as Shutterstock and Bootstrapbay. Resell clothes

Fast fashion is increasingly becoming frowned upon. This is inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends. Buying used clothing – ‘slow fashion’ – is now in vogue. Through websites such as Yaga you can sell your clothes for cash. Make money through TikTok

If you already have a large following on the platform, you can use this to make some extra cash. To earn money from TikTok, you must be 18 or older. You must have at least 10 000 followers and have accrued at least 100 000 video views in the past 30 days. If this applies to you, you can apply for TikTok's Creator Fund through the app. Be a dog walker/sitter

You must absolutely love animals for this side hustle. Simply sign up for dog-walking or -sitting jobs using the Wag! app. Through the app, you can create your own schedules and work as much or as little as you want. This is a great way to make money because you don’t need any educational qualifications. Fix electronics

