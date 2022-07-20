Side hustle Wednesday: Five easy ways to make extra cash today

Durban - In this age of inflation, a looming recession, and the country’s shocking unemployment statistics, here are some easy ways to make money through side hustles: Become a translator

With 11 official languages, South Africa is linguistically rich. If you are a polyglot (someone who is fluent in several languages), this is the side hustle for you. A translator is a person whose job is translating writing or speech from one language to another.

The average rate for a translator is R98.26 per hour. E-hailing services E-hailing is the process of ordering a car, taxi or motorcycle pick-up via computer or mobile device.

If you have a car, this could be a great way for you to make money after work and on weekends. There are various e-hailing services companies you can sign up with, such as Uber, Bolt or DiDi. Each company has different ways of screening potential drivers, so you might have to wait for a response.

South African Uber drivers typically make more than R700 a day. Editing people’s writing An editor improves a draft of a document by correcting errors and making words and sentences clearer, more precise, and as effective as possible.

Do you have a love for language and a keen eye for grammar and spelling? Editing might be the perfect side job for you! All you have to do is advertise your services. As your own boss, you can decide your rates. Editors typically charge per word.

Become a personal trainer If you are clued in on all things fitness, this could be a great way to make some extra money. Exercise has been shown to benefit not only the body, but mental well-being too. This is why exercise is encouraged daily. This means you already have clients waiting for you to show them the ropes.

You can post a snippet of your workouts on social media and invite people to contact you for more. Sell home-made jewellery If you are artistic, this exciting side hustle could be perfect for you. In a market of mass-produced pieces, your jewellery could stick out for its originality.