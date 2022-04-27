Side hustle Wednesday: Five unconventional and cheap ways to make some extra money

Supplementary income is money you earn in addition to your salary. It has unfortunately become the norm for people to need more than one job just to make ends meet. This is attributed to the ever-increasing cost of living.

If you are looking for unique or unconventional ways to get extra cash, I have got you covered. Here are five cheap ways to make some money: 1. Get paid to watch videos

Most people with smart phones spend a considerable amount of time watching videos on social media; imagine getting paid to do it? Several sites offer money to watch videos on platforms such as YouTube and to engage with it. However, this does not mean that you will watch a five-minute video and get paid, you will have to watch for hours. These are international sites, so you need to have a PayPal account to access your money. You will also need to make sure that what you are signing up for is legit.

2. Sell your old/vintage clothes Trendy clothing or fast fashion has been getting more criticism for its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. Textile dyes are also the world's second-largest polluter of water.

This has led to ‘green’ brands creating sustainable clothes, this is great, but what about the ‘unfashionable outfits that already exist? You can now patch up and resell your old clothes. If you have access to sewing equipment, you can even put in more detail, and revamp them to reflect, a timeless, and beautiful classic. Take good quality photos of the clothes and post them online. Let your desired audience know, and take it from there.

‘Slow fashion’ is on the rise. If you have got the skills, you can join this emerging culture, and lifestyle. 3. Offer services on Fiverr Fiverr is an online market for freelance services for people all over the world. The platform streamlines the process of hiring or getting hired as a freelancer.

This means you can get paid for various skills, such as social media services, writing articles/blogs, translation, copywriting, and more. Keep in mind that Fiverr is popular globally, so you will face some competition. Take some time to sharpen up your skills, then give it a go. 4. Get paid to test websites

A website tester, examines and evaluates the performance of a site on the internet. This side hustle includes pretending to be a normal user, taking a look at the design and usability of the website on your device, and providing feedback on the site's performance. Like any other activity on the internet, exercise caution, and make sure the gig actually pays before committing your precious time to it.

5. Sell your old electronics Did you know that your old electronics, no matter how unsalvageable they seem, may still have value? Before you throw away that phone that fell 50 times and had its screen cracked into a million pieces, consider that someone may be willing to pay for it.