Side Hustle Wednesday: Mind-blowing and out-of-the-box ways to make extra cash

Durban - With unemployment at a staggering 34.5 percent and increasing inflation, it is getting harder to make or even save money. Couple this with astronomical fuel prices, and you have big trouble for the whole nation. If you’re looking to make some money, here are some unique ways to do it:

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Make balloon garlands If there is anything that is sure to bring a smile to someone’s face it’s a balloon. Balloon garlands are a type of decor that is a beautiful style of sculpture that attempts to mimic the beauty of nature with cleverly placed balloons throughout the piece. These balloons are currently a trend for all types of occasions, such as birthday parties, baby showers, and even weddings.

For this side hustle, you will need to invest in a manual or electric inflater, as well as watch YouTube tutorials on how to perfect this craft. Then, make samples of your work, take great pictures, and advertise! 2. Rent out bicycles Around the world, bicycle rentals are the norm, especially in bike-friendly areas where one can elect to cycle to their next destination instead of going by car.

Story continues below Advertisement

With fuel prices at an all-time high in the country and still expected to rise, using a bike in areas where this is possible can provide some relief for those whose pockets are going dry from filling their tanks. You can even rent your bikes to those who want to get in some exercise or go on adventures in certain places. Bicycles are eco-friendly, do not cause traffic, and are generally safer than vehicles. 3. Sell home-made vegetable and nut oils

Story continues below Advertisement

With cooking oil, the new liquid gold due to its sky-rocketing prices, you can carve out a niche for yourself by making your own vegetable oils at home. These unique oils tend to be fresher and more flavourful than the store-bought variety. You can make this essential cooking item from oilseed sunflower seeds, flaxseed, sesame seeds, and even peanuts. For this side hustle, you would have to invest in a manual oil press and spend some time learning how to perfect this skill.

Story continues below Advertisement