Six great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

1. Political Risk & Data Analysis Internship
Fully remote role
Company: VoxCroft Analytics
Salary: R6 000
Requirements:
Currently enrolled in postgraduate studies in political science, international relations, or a related field.
Have your own computer.
Stable, fast internet.
Remote, based in South Africa
Duration: 3 months
Apply here.
2. Social Media / Content Creator Internship
Company: Insight Recruitment Consulting
Location: George
Salary: R6 500 – R10 000 a month
Application Question(s):
Are you well-versed in social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest? Please give some detail as to what you have done on these platforms.
Do you have any experience with the following (please list): Photoshop, Illustrator, Video Editing Software like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro,Canva and CapCut.
What is your graphic design experience / artistic ability?
Application deadline: April 7, 2022
Apply here.
3. Finance Internship
Company: German Autoworks
Location: R4 000 – R5 000
Contract length: 12 months
Requirements: Finance qualification
Apply here.
4. Pharmacist Internship
Company: Clicks Group
Location: Western Cape
Requirements:
SAPC and relevant legal knowledge.
Ethical working practice and compliance.
Knowledge of stock, cost, risk and compliance management procedures.
Knowledge of patient care, professional counselling.
Knowledge of customer service excellence.
Essential: Registered Pharmacist Intern with SAPC.
Apply here.
5. Developer Internship
Location: Cape Town
Responsibilities:
Research and development.
Development. Scrum is the project methodology.
The code is written in 4GL which runs on a Unix platform.
You will have the opportunity to test and debug software.
Qualifications:
Completed 3-year diploma or degree with computer science as a major.
Apply here.
6. HR Internship
Location: Blackheath
Company: Zibo Containers (Pty) Lty
Requirements:
Grade 12 qualification
Bachelors’s Degree/Diploma in Human Resources
Apply here.
IOL Wealth