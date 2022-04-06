Six great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

1. Political Risk & Data Analysis Internship Fully remote role

Story continues below Advertisment

Company: VoxCroft Analytics Salary: R6 000 Requirements:

Currently enrolled in postgraduate studies in political science, international relations, or a related field. Have your own computer. Stable, fast internet.

Story continues below Advertisment

Remote, based in South Africa Duration: 3 months Apply here.

Story continues below Advertisment

2. Social Media / Content Creator Internship Company: Insight Recruitment Consulting Location: George

Story continues below Advertisment

Salary: R6 500 – R10 000 a month Application Question(s): Are you well-versed in social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest? Please give some detail as to what you have done on these platforms.

Do you have any experience with the following (please list): Photoshop, Illustrator, Video Editing Software like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro,Canva and CapCut. What is your graphic design experience / artistic ability? Application deadline: April 7, 2022

Apply here. 3. Finance Internship Company: German Autoworks

Location: R4 000 – R5 000 Contract length: 12 months Requirements: Finance qualification

Apply here. 4. Pharmacist Internship Company: Clicks Group

Location: Western Cape Requirements: SAPC and relevant legal knowledge.

Ethical working practice and compliance. Knowledge of stock, cost, risk and compliance management procedures. Knowledge of patient care, professional counselling.

Knowledge of customer service excellence. Essential: Registered Pharmacist Intern with SAPC. Apply here.

5. Developer Internship Location: Cape Town Responsibilities:

Research and development. Development. Scrum is the project methodology. The code is written in 4GL which runs on a Unix platform.

You will have the opportunity to test and debug software. Qualifications: Completed 3-year diploma or degree with computer science as a major.

Apply here. 6. HR Internship Location: Blackheath

Company: Zibo Containers (Pty) Lty Requirements: Grade 12 qualification