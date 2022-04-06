Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Six great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Internships are a great way to gain work experience. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

1. Political Risk & Data Analysis Internship

Fully remote role

Company: VoxCroft Analytics

Salary: R6 000

Requirements:

Currently enrolled in postgraduate studies in political science, international relations, or a related field.

Have your own computer.

Stable, fast internet.

Remote, based in South Africa

Duration: 3 months

Apply here.

2. Social Media / Content Creator Internship

Company: Insight Recruitment Consulting

Location: George

Salary: R6 500 – R10 000 a month

Application Question(s):

Are you well-versed in social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest? Please give some detail as to what you have done on these platforms.

Do you have any experience with the following (please list): Photoshop, Illustrator, Video Editing Software like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro,Canva and CapCut.

What is your graphic design experience / artistic ability?

Application deadline: April 7, 2022

Apply here.

3. Finance Internship

Company: German Autoworks

Location: R4 000 – R5 000

Contract length: 12 months

Requirements: Finance qualification

Apply here.

4. Pharmacist Internship

Company: Clicks Group

Location: Western Cape

Requirements:

SAPC and relevant legal knowledge.

Ethical working practice and compliance.

Knowledge of stock, cost, risk and compliance management procedures.

Knowledge of patient care, professional counselling.

Knowledge of customer service excellence.

Essential: Registered Pharmacist Intern with SAPC.

Apply here.

5. Developer Internship

Location: Cape Town

Responsibilities:

Research and development.

Development. Scrum is the project methodology.

The code is written in 4GL which runs on a Unix platform.

You will have the opportunity to test and debug software.

Qualifications:

Completed 3-year diploma or degree with computer science as a major.

Apply here.

6. HR Internship

Location: Blackheath

Company: Zibo Containers (Pty) Lty

Requirements:

Grade 12 qualification

Bachelors’s Degree/Diploma in Human Resources

Apply here.

IOL Wealth

