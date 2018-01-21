CAPE TOWN - A shake-up at power utility, Eskom, saw the appointment of a new chairman, Jabu Mabuza.

We take a look at the chairman and some of his many business interests.

Mabuza currently holds 7 professional titles including Executive Chairman at Sphere Holdings and Director at Eglin Investments No 44.

FACT SHEET:

1. Jabulane Albert Mabuza, Eskom chairman, Director of Amalgamated Beverage Industries Limited and non-executive director of Ace Insurance Company, has served as Telkom Chairman from 2012 until January 2018.

2. He was born in Mpumalanga in the Eastern Province.

3. Mabuza attended the University of Limpopo from 1981 until 1982. He then went on to complete a leadership programme at Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania University in 1996. Therefore, he completed an executive development programme at John E Anderson Graduate School of Management in 1999.

4. The power utility chairman has received The Onkgopotse Tiro Excellence Awards in 2010, the Black Management Forum Champ of Black Econ Empowerment and the Finalist IMM Person of the Year.

5. Mabuza held several executive titles throughout his career. These include serving as Director at African Renaissance Holdings Limited in 1988, Director of Southern Sun in 1994, Chief Executive Officer of Tsogo Sun from 1995-2011 to name a few.

6. Mabuza was appointed the chairman of Eskom after previous Eskom chairperson Zethemba Khoza, handed in his resignation.

7. According to reports, former Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene was the front-runner for the executive chairman position at the power utility but declined, citing conflict of interest.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE