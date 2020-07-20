Spur Chief Executive Pierre van Tonder to retire in December

JOHANNESBURG - Spur Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre van Tonder will retire from the group at the end of December after 24 years at the helm, the South African restaurant franchisor said on Monday.

The 61-year-old has transformed the Cape Town-based company into one of the country’s leading restaurant businesses with more than 640 restaurants across South Africa, the rest of Africa, Mauritius, Australasia and the Middle East.

He oversaw the expansion of the brand portfolio through in-house development of brands and the acquisition of smaller brands like RocoMamas burger chain, The Hussar Grill and John Dory’s seafood and grill chain, Spur Corporation Chairman Mike Bosman said in a statement.

Spur, owner of Spur Steak Ranches and Panarottis Pizza and Pasta chains, said it has started looking for a new Chief Executive and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Van Tonder has served as managing director/Chief Executuve since 1996. He joined the group in 1982 as a junior restaurant manager and was appointed to the holding company board 10 years later.