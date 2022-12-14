Take a leaf from Trevor Noah's book on how to leave a job

Trevor Noah recently left The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian who began his career in Mzansi delivered a heartfelt speech about his departure. The speech was a master class on how to leave a job, especially one where you are in the public eye.

Contrary to popular belief, if you must leave a job, even if you did not enjoy it, do so with dignity and without exploding on your former boss. Additionally, according to experts, when doing job interviews, you should avoid discussing your previous employer or boss in a negative light. ‘’If you’re asked about your previous job by the interviewer, avoid saying anything negative.

‘’Positive responses may also reassure your prospective employer that you are a great fit for their workplace culture but also that you will not say anything negative about them in the future,’’ said Job portal, Indeed. In his speech, Noah said that he was very grateful to the viewers. ‘’I remember when we started the show, we could not get enough people to fill an audience, there were so much empty seats but now look, its full, I don’t take it for granted, ever.’’ The Born a Crime author thanked those who watched the show and shared some clips. “Everyone who’s had an opinion, those kind and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique, I want to say I appreciate even the haters,’’ he said.

Watch: Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022 Noah attributed his success to the various black women who shaped his mind, humour and outlook on life including his mother, grandmother and aunts. “This is random for some, but special shout out to black women. I have often been credited with having these grand ideas and being smart but who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped, nourished and formed me?’’

Give two weeks' notice. When departing from a job, this is customary. Do not just simply fall off the radar and never go to your office again. In the future, you may need references and your former employer may not have great things to say about you because of how you left. Prepare to go right away. Keep in mind that your employer is not required to let you work through the notice period. You have to be mentally ready for any outcome. Create a resignation letter. Again, this is customary and will show that you are professional. If at all possible, quit in person. This will show that you are honest and respect your employer and company.