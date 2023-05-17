Take these simple 4 steps to create a lucrative side hustle of direct selling

South Africa’s unemployment crisis has a dire effect on the nation, especially the youth. This demoralising reality is felt by millions of people across the country, who may not see any possibilities or hope in the face of poverty and despair. Even those who are employed, however privileged, may have financial insecurity due to low wages, threats of retrenchments in a recession and higher costs of living.

Without employment, many South Africans have sought to make ends meet by becoming their own bosses, entrepreneurs or doing side hustles to supplement their income. One example of this is direct selling. Direct selling is a business concept in which a party purchases items from a parent company and sells them directly to clients. It can be either single-level marketing or multi-level marketing. Herbalife Nutrition, a global multi-level marketing corporation, offered four steps in which to start this type of business:

Research your options Begin your venture by investigating companies recognised for using this sort of selling technique. You should only put your money and work into a recognised business. Look for a company that has been in business for a long time and has an established brand that you can use. This ensures that the brand already has a devoted consumer base and that its products have been triedand tested and improved to match market needs.

The organisation you choose should offer certain safeguards so that sellers do not have to pay a lot of money to get started and can quickly return any unwanted items within an acceptable time-frame. Look for a business with a track record of research and development to ensure you're offering a high-quality product. Make sure that the company you choose is registered with an organisation like the Direct Selling Association of South Africa (DSASA). Consider how much time you want to spend

Direct selling allows you to choose your own hours and decide how much you want to work in relation to how much of your income you want to augment. You have the option of devoting several hours every day to your business. But it's fine if you only have a few hours a week to spend to it. You establish your own objectives and work at your own speed. However, keep in mind that the more time and effort you put into your direct selling side hustle, the more likely you are to earn more money from it. Build your customer base

Building a loyal client base will take time, but it is critical for the success of your direct selling side business. For your initial consumers, look to your circle of influence - friends, friends of friends, family, co-workers, and neighbours. Then, ask them to recommend people in their own circle of influence to you. A positive customer experience is essential for increasing word-of-mouth referrals. Customers will be more eager to suggest you if you respond quickly to inquiries, make timely deliveries, and act honestly with them. Always be kind and professional, even when dealing with relatives and friends.

You may also utilise social media to broaden your reach and attract new consumers. Know your product It is important that you are knowledgeable about the things you are marketing. To demonstrate your belief in the items, you must utilise them and share your findings with prospective clients in person or via social media.