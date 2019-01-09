From left Executive Mayor, COO Floyd Brink ,the new GCFO Manenzhe Manenzhe, and the MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Manenzhe Manenzhe has recently been appointed as the City of Johannesburg’s new group chief financial officer. Manenzhe joins the City from parliament where he served as chief financial officer. He brings with him a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector, most notably his senior positions at the South African Revenue Service and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Manenzhe’s extensive financial experience, strong leadership and commitment to ethical standards make him the ideal choice to implement the City’s financial strategy.

He will also be responsible for the City’s day-to-day financial operations, coordinating the actions of the accounting and finance departments, and ensuring that as a City we meet our fiscal responsibilities.

Manenzhe is a qualified Accountant as a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), with a BCom Degree from the University of Venda. He also has qualifications in Advanced Principles and Applications of South African Taxation from Rand Afrikaans University (University of Johannesburg); Investment Appraisal and Risk Analysis from Cambridge Resources International; and Practical Leadership in a political environment from the University of Florida.

In a media statement, Cllr Funzela Ngobeni a Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance for the City of Johannesburg said that they have promised to professionalise the Johannesburg government.

Ngobeni added that the appointment of Manenzhe demonstrates their commitment to changing the face of the civil service to meet the needs of the people.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE