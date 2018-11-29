JOHANNESBURG - CareerJunction, one of South Africa’s top job boards, has just released its 2018 salary review, which explores average salary offerings across South Africa’s top 10 sectors.



According to the review, salaries only grew by a sluggish 3% year-on-year, in line with the predicted wage increases for 2018 by American company PayScale in their 2018 Compensation Best Practices Report





StatsSA said that this is more than 2 percentage points behind the annual inflation rate for October 2018 of 5,1%.





While South Africa has seen a rise in the cost of many basic consumer products and services over the last year, salary increases seem to be falling behind, forcing South Africans to dig deeper into their pockets.





The slow rate at which wages are increasing is putting a lot of pressure on household spending.





Food prices alone have increased on average by 7.1% per annum while electricity and fuels have increased by a staggering 13.8% per annum over the past nine years.



