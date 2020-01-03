DURBAN – The festive season has come and gone and for the hard-working executive, it was time for a well-deserved break.
While the festive season may seem ideal for all executives to take a break, it is not always ideal for all. Captains of the hospitality, tourism, and entertainment industries, among others, me find it more ideal to take a break after the silly season.
What a shame it would be to return to work feeling like you didn’t get away at all. To help you squeeze the most from your holiday, three directors from Signium Africa, an executive search firm based in Sandton, share their top tips for quality R & R.
Annelize Van Rensburg, Director: Executive Search – Get away completely
People sometimes find it easier to stay at home and spend their holidays visiting family and friends. There’s no travel planning involved and they can set up spontaneous get-togethers. But research shows if you want a proper rest, it’s better to get away completely. You can’t have a real vacation if everything in your environment reminds you of business pressures and family responsibilities. You don’t have to go overseas, just somewhere different. It could be a game lodge in the bush, a holiday at the coast, camping by a dam, or simply staying in an unfamiliar town. So, if you’re a busy executive, treat your partner, your kids and yourself to a new experience. There will be plenty time for inlaws, friends and business when you get back.