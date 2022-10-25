Throwback: Man goes for job interview, ends up on live TV - mistaken as tech expert

Everyone expects to be put on the spot when going for a job interview. You may get a question you had not expected or simply struggle to give an adequate answer. Congolese technician Guy Goma certainly got more than he bargained for when he went for an interview at the BBC Television Centre in London 16 years ago and got mistaken for a technology expert and journalist, Guy Kewney.

As the cameras rolled and the TV host, Karen Bowerman, introduced Goma as Kewney, the shock was palpable on the man’s face. But, in a split second, he realised that they were live and he had to wing it. Instead of telling Bowerman that they had made a mistake, Goma tried his best to put forth the answers that a tech expert would give. Goma was questioned about Apple Computer's legal battle with the Beatles’s record label, Apple Corps, a topic he apparently knew nothing about.

WATCH: 16 years ago, Congolese technician Guy Goma went to BBC offices for a job interview.



They mistook him for technology expert, Guy Kewney and they ushered him in for a BBC Special. Man refused to embarrass his ancestors 😂 pic.twitter.com/JtTDy2hgMa — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) October 18, 2022 When Bowerman asked if Goma was surprised by the verdict, he said, “I am very surprised to see this verdict to come on me, because I was not expecting that.” This now infamous awkward moment that the BBC will never live down has amassed millions of views on YouTube and is regularly shared for giggles on all social media platforms.

Goma reportedly did not land the job after the blunder, but this has not been confirmed. Here are some hilarious responses to the clip posted on Twitter: “Meanwhile the real Guy Kewney sat in a room next door wondering why he's being questioned about his qualifications and skills.”

“I saw this live. No idea why I woke up earlier and why I sat with a mug of coffee to watch morning TV. Something I still hate to do. But as fate would have it, I witnessed comedy of the century. If laughter didn't kill me then, it never will 😂😂😂😂 Hope he fulfilled his dreams.” “Should have been a politician. Speaking but saying nothing yet convincing the listener.“ “Never, never, never forget. This is the standard against which we shall be judged. Unblemished folk hero and secular saint for eternity.”